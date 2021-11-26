Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.