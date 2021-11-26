Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 243,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

