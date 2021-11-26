Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $85.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $330.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $370.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

TRHC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 191,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

