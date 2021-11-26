Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 40,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $528,722.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,520. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.