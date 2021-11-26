Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.79 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $31.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.97 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.62 billion to $109.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $109.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.08 billion to $113.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $248.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

