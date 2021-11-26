Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

