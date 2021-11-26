TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 37,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 923,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

