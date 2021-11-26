TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TCW Strategic Income Fund makes up approximately 2.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.