Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

