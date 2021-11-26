Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.12 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

