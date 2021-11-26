Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

