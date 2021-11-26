Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $410,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

