Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,143 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

