Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $253,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

