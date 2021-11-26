Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.