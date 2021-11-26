Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $310.20

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $310.20 and last traded at $311.41, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

