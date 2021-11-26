Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 11.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 91,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,650,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.