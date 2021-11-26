TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.