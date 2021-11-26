TEMCO (TEMCO) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.85 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $30.85 million and $4.85 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.59 or 0.07484776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.28 or 1.00462086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

