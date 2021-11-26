Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.56

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

