Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 152 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $12,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

