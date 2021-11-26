Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,911,085 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

