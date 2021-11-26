Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE TGH opened at $34.80 on Monday. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textainer Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $3,241,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Textainer Group by 215.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

