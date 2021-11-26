The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). Approximately 123,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 214,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

CPC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The company has a market cap of £104.91 million and a P/E ratio of -24.63.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

