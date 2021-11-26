The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

