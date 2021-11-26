The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $23.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

