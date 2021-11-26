The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €129.00 ($146.59) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €112.66 ($128.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €113.46 and a 200-day moving average of €114.76. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.