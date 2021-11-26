The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 318 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

GYM opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.66. The company has a market cap of £476.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.