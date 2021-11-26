The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.20. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 22,887 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319 over the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at $95,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.