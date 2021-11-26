The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.52. 83,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,936. The stock has a market cap of $423.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.20 and its 200 day moving average is $335.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

