The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the lowest is $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,361,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.