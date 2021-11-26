The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 701.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $208.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.48 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

