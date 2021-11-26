The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

PG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

