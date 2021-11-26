The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SO traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,487. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

