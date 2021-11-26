The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

