The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

