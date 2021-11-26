Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.06. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

THRX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

