TheStreet Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

