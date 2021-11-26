Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 31,414 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.54 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

