Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Catalent were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,770 shares of company stock worth $22,088,178. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

