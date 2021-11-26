Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.