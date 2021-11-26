Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $892,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 269,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

