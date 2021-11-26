Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 36,064 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.