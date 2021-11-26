Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,055 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $176.95 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.