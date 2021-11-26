Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,921 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 74.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PROG were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth $109,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 49.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $4,779,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

