Tiaa Fsb Has $21.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.