Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,165 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 484.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 42,942 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

