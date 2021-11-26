Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,018 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

