Tiaa Fsb Sells 714 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.59 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average of $363.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

