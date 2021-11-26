Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $563,611.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.